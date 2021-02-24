Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 22, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Douglas Dynamics with a $52.00 average price target.

Douglas Dynamics’ market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.98.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. The Work Truck Solutions segment includes upfit of market attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles under the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The company was founded by Douglas Seaman in 2004 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

