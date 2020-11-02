Dorman Products (DORM) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.27, close to its 52-week high of $97.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dorman Products.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $97.42 and a one-year low of $44.49. Currently, Dorman Products has an average volume of 135.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DORM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jeffery Darby, the SVP Sales & Mkt of DORM bought 2,546 shares for a total of $105,888.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.