Dorman Products (DORM) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.34, close to its 52-week low of $63.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorman Products is a Hold with an average price target of $65.00, implying a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $95.72 and a one-year low of $63.53. Currently, Dorman Products has an average volume of 148.3K.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprises of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.