Dorman Products (DORM) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.2% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, which is a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $17.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a net profit of $34.6 million.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.