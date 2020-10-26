Dorman Products (DORM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.67, close to its 52-week high of $97.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.50.

Dorman Products’ market cap is currently $2.94B and has a P/E ratio of 39.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.27.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.