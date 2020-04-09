Dorman Products (DORM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.0% and a 36.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorman Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $17.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a net profit of $34.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.