Dorman Products (DORM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dorman Products’ market cap is currently $2.5B and has a P/E ratio of 24.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprises of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.