Dorian LPG (LPG) Gets a Sell Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report issued on October 13, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on Dorian LPG (LPG), with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Dorian LPG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.80.

Based on Dorian LPG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.17 million and net profit of $12.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.17 million and had a net profit of $6.08 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. It also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.