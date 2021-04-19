Dorian LPG (LPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Buy rating on Dorian LPG (LPG), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dorian LPG with a $13.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dorian LPG’s market cap is currently $535.1M and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. It also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.