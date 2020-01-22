Dorian LPG (LPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Dorian LPG (LPG), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.21, close to its 52-week high of $16.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Dorian LPG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Dorian LPG’s market cap is currently $809.1M and has a P/E ratio of 32.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPG in relation to earlier this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. It also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.