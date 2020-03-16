Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Receives a Hold from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard maintained a Hold rating on Dorel Industries (DIIBF) today and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Lessard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Pizza Pizza Royalty, MTY Food Group, and Cineplex.

Dorel Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.99.

The company has a one-year high of $9.47 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Dorel Industries has an average volume of 16.91K.

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports.