DoorDash (DASH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on DoorDash (DASH) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.49, close to its 52-week low of $110.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

DoorDash has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.00, representing a 50.8% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DASH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash Inc is a California-based company which provides on-demand food delivery services in the United States, Canada, and Australia through its local logistics platform.

Read More on DASH: