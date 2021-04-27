DoorDash (DASH) Receives a New Rating from Needham

DoorDash (DASH) received a Buy rating and a $175.00 price target from Needham analyst Bernie McTernan yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $153.80.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 70.4% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoorDash is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DASH in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash Inc is a California-based company which provides on-demand food delivery services in the United States, Canada, and Australia through its local logistics platform.

