DoorDash (DASH) Receives a Hold from BTIG

DoorDash (DASH) received a Hold rating from BTIG analyst Jake Fuller today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $189.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #448 out of 7139 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoorDash is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.00.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website. It operates primarily in the United States of America.