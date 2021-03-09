DoorDash (DASH) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on March 2, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on DoorDash (DASH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.41, close to its 52-week low of $130.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, LiveRamp Holdings, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoorDash is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.71, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DASH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website. It operates primarily in the United States of America.

Read More on DASH: