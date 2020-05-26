Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Donnelley Financial Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.20.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $221 million and net profit of $4.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFIN in relation to earlier this year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States. Its services include content management, multi-channel content distribution, data management and analytics services, collaborative workflow and business reporting tools, and translations and other language services in support of its clients communications requirements. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.