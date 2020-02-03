Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma maintained a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.31, close to its 52-week low of $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4690 out of 5852 analysts.

Donnelley Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions’ market cap is currently $310.8M and has a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DFIN in relation to earlier this year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of financial communications services. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other.