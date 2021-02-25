Donaldson Company (DCI) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Hold rating to Donaldson Company (DCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.97, close to its 52-week high of $62.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Donaldson Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.00.

Donaldson Company’s market cap is currently $7.82B and has a P/E ratio of 29.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.18.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.