Donaldson Company (DCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Donaldson Company (DCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 44.9% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Donaldson Company is a Hold with an average price target of $42.00.

Based on Donaldson Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $662 million and net profit of $64.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $704 million and had a net profit of $60.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DCI in relation to earlier this year.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.