Domtar (UFS) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Domtar (UFS), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.83.

Wilde has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Domtar.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is ranked #289 out of 6880 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Domtar with a $29.56 average price target, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Domtar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $80 million.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment is involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp. The Personal Care segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of absorbent hygiene products. The company was founded on March 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC.