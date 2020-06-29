Domo (DOMO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Domo (DOMO), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domo with a $35.33 average price target, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.64 and a one-year low of $7.62. Currently, Domo has an average volume of 912.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOMO in relation to earlier this year.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.