Domo (DOMO) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Domo (DOMO), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domo with a $61.50 average price target, a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Domo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.13 million and GAAP net loss of $17.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.16 million.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.