Domo (DOMO) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Domo (DOMO), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.01, close to its 52-week low of $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Domo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, which is a 139.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Domo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $29.87 million.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.