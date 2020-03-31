Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $346.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -17.8% and a 0.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $365.74, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $287.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Domino’s Pizza’s market cap is currently $13.22B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Read More on DPZ: