Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Longbow Research gave Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $326.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $362.76, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Stephens also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $350.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza’s market cap is currently $13.53B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

