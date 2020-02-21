Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and Goldman Sachs gave Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst John Glass maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $388.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $364.00, close to its 52-week high of $381.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $368.33, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $86.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations.

