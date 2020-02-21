Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and Goldman Sachs gave Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $373.16, close to its 52-week high of $381.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and Habit Restaurants.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.58, representing a -9.0% downside. In a report issued on February 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $381.86 and a one-year low of $220.90. Currently, Domino’s Pizza has an average volume of 742.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations.

