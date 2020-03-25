Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), with a price target of $364.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $372.28 average price target, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

