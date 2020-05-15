Dominion Resources (D) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dominion Resources with a $85.75 average price target.

Dominion Resources’ market cap is currently $66.83B and has a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment regulates electric distribution and transmission. The Power Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Gas Infrastructure segment comprises gas transmission and storage, gas distribution and storage, liquefied natural gas import, and storage. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.