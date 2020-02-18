Dominion Resources (D) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Dominion Resources (D), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.46, close to its 52-week high of $87.61.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.6% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Eversource Energy, and WEC Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dominion Resources with a $89.10 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Dominion Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.48 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.4 billion and had a net profit of $641 million.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.