Dominion Resources (D) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 28, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dominion Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.55, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Dominion Resources’ market cap is currently $65.93B and has a P/E ratio of 49.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.34.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment regulates electric distribution and transmission. The Power Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Gas Infrastructure segment comprises gas transmission and storage, gas distribution and storage, liquefied natural gas import, and storage. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.