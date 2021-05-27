Dollar Tree (DLTR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.00, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.77 billion and net profit of $503 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.32 billion and had a net profit of $123 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Thomas A. Saunders, a Director at DLTR bought 3,071 shares for a total of $287,810.

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount variety retail store operator that sells items for $1 or less. The company operates over 15,000 stores in the United States and Canada under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. It offers a wide range of quality everyday general merchandise in several categories, including candy and food, housewares, seasonal goods, health and beauty care, stationery, books, personal accessories, toys, gifts, party goods, and other consumer items.