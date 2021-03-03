Dollar Tree (DLTR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.00.

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.18 billion and net profit of $330 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.75 billion and had a net profit of $256 million.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. The merchandise mix consists of three types: Consumable, Variety categories and Seasonal merchandise. The Consumable merchandise includes candy and food, health and beauty care, and household consumables such as paper, plastics and household chemicals and in select stores, frozen and refrigerated food. The Variety categories merchandise includes toys, durable house wares, gifts, party goods, greeting cards, soft lines and other items. The Seasonal goods include Easter, Halloween and Christmas merchandise. Dollar Tree was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.