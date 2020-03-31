Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.53, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dollar Tree’s market cap is currently $18.91B and has a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. The merchandise mix consists of three types: Consumable, Variety categories and Seasonal merchandise. The Consumable merchandise includes candy and food, health and beauty care, and household consumables such as paper, plastics and household chemicals and in select stores, frozen and refrigerated food. The Variety categories merchandise includes toys, durable house wares, gifts, party goods, greeting cards, soft lines and other items. The Seasonal goods include Easter, Halloween and Christmas merchandise. Dollar Tree was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

Read More on DLTR: