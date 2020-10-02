Dollar General (DG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $211.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 74.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.82, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion and net profit of $788 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.98 billion and had a net profit of $427 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Anita Elliott, the SVP & CAO of DG sold 8,470 shares for a total of $1,777,006.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

