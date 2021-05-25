Dollar General (DG) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General (DG) today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.00.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $49.06B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 43.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, William C. Rhodes, a Director at DG bought 4,180 shares for a total of $203,232.

Based in Tennessee and founded in 1939, Dollar General Corp. is a discount retailer, which provides various merchandise products including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel, in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States.