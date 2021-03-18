Dollar General (DG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General (DG), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $187.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.88, which is a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $243.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.2 billion and net profit of $574 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.99 billion and had a net profit of $366 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, William C. Rhodes, a Director at DG bought 3,194 shares for a total of $105,913.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Based in Tennessee and founded in 1939, Dollar General Corp. is a discount retailer, which provides various merchandise products including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel, in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States.