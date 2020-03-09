Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Nvidia.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

The company has a one-year high of $73.20 and a one-year low of $56.09. Currently, Dolby Laboratories has an average volume of 402.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.