Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.20, close to its 52-week high of $97.78.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dolby Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.00, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.78 and a one-year low of $44.68. Currently, Dolby Laboratories has an average volume of 541.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.