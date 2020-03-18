Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.68, close to its 52-week low of $48.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -27.2% and a 15.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dolby Laboratories with a $69.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.20 and a one-year low of $48.34. Currently, Dolby Laboratories has an average volume of 429.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.