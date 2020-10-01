Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Receives a Buy from Tigress Financial

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dolby Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.