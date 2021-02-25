Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.88, close to its 52-week high of $97.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.00.

Based on Dolby Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $390 million and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a net profit of $48.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.