Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories (DLB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Cisco Systems, and Verizon.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.00, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.74 and a one-year low of $59.37. Currently, Dolby Laboratories has an average volume of 506.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLB in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Lewis Chew, the EVP & CFO of DLB sold 30,918 shares for a total of $2,988,843.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.