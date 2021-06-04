DocuSign (DOCU) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to DocuSign (DOCU), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 67.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DocuSign with a $263.50 average price target, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Based on DocuSign’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $431 million and GAAP net loss of $72.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Founded in 2003 and headquarterd in California, DocuSign, Inc. is a cloud-based electronic signature solutions name that helps companies and individuals to manage electronic agreements. The company automates manual, paper-based processes, allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

