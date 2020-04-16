DocuSign (DOCU) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on DocuSign (DOCU), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.53, close to its 52-week high of $101.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.80.

Based on DocuSign’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $275 million and GAAP net loss of $47.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a GAAP net loss of $66.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOCU in relation to earlier this year.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

