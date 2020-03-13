Docebo (DCBOF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBOF), with a price target of C$20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #151 out of 6145 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Docebo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.35.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Docebo, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud based learning management systems (LMS). Its cloud platform consists of three modules: Docebo Learn, Docebo Coach & Share and Docebo Extended Enterprise.