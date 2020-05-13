Docebo (DCBOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBOF) today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Docebo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.12, representing a 67.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Based on Docebo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.3 million and GAAP net loss of $3.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.11 million.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.