DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Julien Richer from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF), with a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.02, close to its 52-week high of $95.35.

Richer has an average return of 1.8% when recommending DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Richer is ranked #4021 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft with a $113.32 average price target.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $925.9M and has a P/E ratio of 32.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.91.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.