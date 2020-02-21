DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, James Letten from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF), with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.02, close to its 52-week high of $95.35.

Letten has an average return of 3.3% when recommending DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Letten is ranked #3561 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft with a $116.01 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.35 and a one-year low of $78.07. Currently, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 1.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.