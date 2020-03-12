DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.26, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.02 and a one-year low of $78.07. Currently, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 457.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.